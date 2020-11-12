SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SWTX opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $66.95.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.