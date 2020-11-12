Square (NYSE:SQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $208.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Square reported third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates. The company benefited from strong Cash App engagement and its growing active customer base. Further, increasing bitcoin revenues and strong adoption of Cash Card benefited the results. Notably, strong momentum in online channels and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to be tailwinds. Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Higher investments and increasing product development expenses might hurt margins. Intensifying competition and foreign exchange fluctuations remain headwinds.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Square from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.61.

Shares of SQ opened at $183.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.81. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $201.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 295.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Square by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

