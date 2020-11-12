Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BTIG Research currently has $220.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.61.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $183.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $201.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 295.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Square by 320.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

