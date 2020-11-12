SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Insider Acquires £124.08 in Stock

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) insider Simon Smith purchased 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £124.08 ($162.11).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.39 million and a PE ratio of 22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 193.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.63. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 694 ($9.07).

Get SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 470 ($6.14).

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.