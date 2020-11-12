Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Head to Head Review

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Chartered and Old Point Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $24.30 billion 0.71 $2.30 billion $0.75 7.27 Old Point Financial $54.32 million 1.59 $7.86 million N/A N/A

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Old Point Financial 14.62% 7.15% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Standard Chartered and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 2 4 3 0 2.11 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Standard Chartered on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, and debt capital markets. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products. As of March 12, 2019, it operated 19 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County, and Isle of Wight County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

