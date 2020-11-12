Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SCBFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.06. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

