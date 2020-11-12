State Street (NYSE:STT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

State Street stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

