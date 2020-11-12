Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) CAO Karen L. Burton Sells 4,602 Shares

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $189.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.41. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $195.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,533,000 after acquiring an additional 93,578 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after acquiring an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 9.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,839,000 after acquiring an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

