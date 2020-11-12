Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to $59.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.16.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $30.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

