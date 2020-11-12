Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 794 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,293% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in argenx by 3,275.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $257.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.07. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $284.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

