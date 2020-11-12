Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,834 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 2,396 call options.

Shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $182,000.

