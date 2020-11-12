Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Duke Energy Call Options (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 22,842 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,267% compared to the average daily volume of 1,671 call options.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 491.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after buying an additional 325,275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,138,000 after buying an additional 310,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,290,000 after buying an additional 300,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 887,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,915,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

