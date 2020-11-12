Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 132,573 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 110% compared to the average volume of 63,130 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,099.02% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

INO has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

