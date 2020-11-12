Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Macquarie Infrastructure Put Options (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,508 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,458% compared to the typical volume of 161 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.