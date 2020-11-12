Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,251 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,009% compared to the average volume of 249 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,118.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 380,200 shares of company stock worth $6,358,468 in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

