Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 52,382 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average volume of 26,191 call options.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $989.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JMIA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

