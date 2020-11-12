Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.91

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.91 and last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gene Liau sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $65,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $158,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $158,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,399 shares of company stock worth $9,345,053. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

