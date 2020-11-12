Stratec SE (SBS.F) (ETR:SBS) Given a €124.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Stratec SE (SBS.F) (ETR:SBS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBS. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Stratec SE (SBS.F) alerts:

Shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) stock opened at €107.60 ($126.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of €124.18 and a 200-day moving average of €100.69. Stratec SE has a 1-year low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a 1-year high of €144.60 ($170.12). The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 53.92.

About Stratec SE (SBS.F)

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec SE (SBS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec SE (SBS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.