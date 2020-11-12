Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (SAX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR: SAX) recently:

11/12/2020 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €67.20 ($79.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €67.20 ($79.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €64.10 ($75.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €69.05 ($81.24) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 12 month high of €78.65 ($92.53). The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

