Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.78. Summit Wireless Technologies shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 440,866 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

