Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLF. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.00.

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock opened at C$59.73 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$35.43 and a 1 year high of C$66.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a quick ratio of 6,615.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.36%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.59, for a total value of C$1,534,142.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,697,305.73. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $4,561,960.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

