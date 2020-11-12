Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $1.92. Sundance Energy shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 2,125 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sundance Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Sundance Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Sundance Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sundance Energy Inc. will post -7.29 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sundance Energy stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 193,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Sundance Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.