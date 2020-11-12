Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.42. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 479,091 shares.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 179.71% and a negative net margin of 362.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 107,533 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

