Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

SPB opened at C$12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.97 and a 1-year high of C$13.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.25.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$450.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.861395 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

About Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

