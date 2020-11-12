Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

