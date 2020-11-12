Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

