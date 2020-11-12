Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 979 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after acquiring an additional 556,688 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 93.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 353,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,063,000 after acquiring an additional 249,252 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 190.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 219,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,263,000 after acquiring an additional 143,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 214.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,443,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $397.02 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $437.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.49.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

