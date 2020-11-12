Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $334,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $255.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.86. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.96.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.