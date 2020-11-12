Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,115,000 after buying an additional 13,561,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $29,854,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $21,947,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

