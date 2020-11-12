Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after buying an additional 854,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American International Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,398,000 after buying an additional 492,156 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

In other news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

