Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

OMC opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

