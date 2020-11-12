Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

