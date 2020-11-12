Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 78,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.