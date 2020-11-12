Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 57 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $265.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.44 and a 200-day moving average of $217.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.