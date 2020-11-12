Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 97 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.67.

Shares of RNR opened at $177.81 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.59.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

