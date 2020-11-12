Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,061 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,939 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,477 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $302.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,673 shares of company stock worth $9,041,280. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

