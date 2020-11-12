Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $31.68 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

