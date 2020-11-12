Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.98 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.