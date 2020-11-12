Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

