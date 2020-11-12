Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) PT Raised to $59.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TLND. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Talend’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $62,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,480 shares of company stock valued at $189,572. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talend in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Talend in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talend in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

