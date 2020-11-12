Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason E. Tester purchased 171,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,750,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

