Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of TARS opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

In related news, Director Jason E. Tester purchased 171,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,750,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

