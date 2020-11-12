Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Now Covered by Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 82.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of TARS opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, Director Jason E. Tester acquired 171,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

