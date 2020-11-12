TD Securities Increases Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$6.00

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.23.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.69. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

