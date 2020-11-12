TD Securities Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $4.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of ERF opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.14. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

