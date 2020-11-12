TD Securities Raises Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$95.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TIH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock opened at C$86.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$52.36 and a 52 week high of C$90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$82.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total value of C$125,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,261,326. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,276.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

