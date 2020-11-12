TD Securities Trims Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) Target Price to $1.15

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $1.70 to $1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $416.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.96. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.