TD Securities Trims Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Target Price to $39.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of PBA opened at $23.97 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 94.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

