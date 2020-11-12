TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TELA Bio by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

