Tempur Sealy International Stock to Split on Tuesday, November 24th (NYSE:TPX)

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 29th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 23rd.

TPX stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.74. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

